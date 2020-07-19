UP: Infection count crosses 47,000; 40 pc of active cases in 6 districts

The government tested 46,769 samples Friday, taking the number of total tests above 14.26 lakh. (Representational) The government tested 46,769 samples Friday, taking the number of total tests above 14.26 lakh. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday added 1,986 infections to its caseload, taking the total case count to 47,036, while 24 deaths pushed up the toll to 1,108.

Around 40 per cent of the active cases are in the six districts of Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Jhansi. They also account for 31 per cent of the fatalities, according to the data.

Lucknow, which has the highest active caseload in the state, added 224 new cases, raising its active case count to 2,144. Ghaziabad is second on the list with 1,534 patients. The other 73 districts have their active cases in triple digits or less.

Of the latest cases, Ghaziabad reported the second most with 104, followed by 102 in Varanasi, 90 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 79 each in Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj, 66 in Bareilly, 65 in Jhansi, 53 in Ballia, 52 in Sonbhadra, 50 in Amroha, 47 in Moradabad, 45 each in Sambhal and Bijnor, and 44 each in Unnao and Shahjahanpur.

The maximum of 112 fatalities have been recorded in Kanpur Nagar, followed by Ghaziabad (63), Jhansi and Lucknow (45 each) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (38).

Agra and Meerut, two districts with relatively fewer active cases, have reported 96 and 94 deaths. They are only behind Kanpur Nagar in the list of fatalities.

Of the latest deaths, two each occurred in Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Varanasi and Bareilly, and one each in Chandauli, Mau, Banda, Mirzapur, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Ballia, Ambedkar Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Ayodhya, Lucknow and Firozabad.

According to the health department, 28,664 have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. While the recovery rate in the state has reduced to 60.94 per cent, the mortality rate is 2.35 per cent.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 17,267 patients were in isolation wards at present, while 4,115 were in quarantine facilities, and their samples are being collected.

Prasad also said the state was now planning to start rapid antigen tests in all 75 districts. “The antigen test that we started from five districts and then added to eight to nine more districts, including six of the Meerut zone. Now, we have decided that the facility will be started in all 75 districts and kits will be available…

The Chief Minister has expressed satisfaction that in the recent past several newborn babies have completely recovered after being infected. Not just that but several old age people and those with comorbidities have also been sent home after complete recovery. CM has also asked the doctors to do more research on their case history. This will help in improved treatment techniques,” said Prasad.

Following instructions from the CM, the government will establish an Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre in every district under the supervision of the District Magistrate for the monitoring of every aspect of the efforts to contain the pandemic, Prasad added.

