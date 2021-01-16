UP: In Phase 1, govt to build five industrial parks along expressways

In the first phase, the industrial parks will be built in Agra’s Buhana village, which is located at the intersection of the Yamuna Expressway and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. (Representational)

The UP government has identified five spots for the development of industrial parks along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the Bundelkhand Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway that are under construction.

The government has also decided to develop land banks along different expressways in the state, with sources saying on Friday that officials had been directed to create more land banks along the highways.

In the first phase, the industrial parks will be built in Agra’s Buhana village, which is located at the intersection of the Yamuna Expressway and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Hargaon village in Firozabad along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway; and Mohabbatpur in Mainpuri district along the same highway. The other two places identified are Bara village in Barabanki, along the Purvanchal Expressway; and Pohara village in Chitrakoot, along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

In the first phase, land banks will be created along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway, which is likely to see the movement of light motor vehicles from March.

“These pieces of land will be utilised for setting up industrial units in the future on the demand of entrepreneurs…Setting up industrial units along these two expressways [Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal] will help transport goods within 10 to 12 hours across any corner of the state,” said a government spokesperson.

“Being a land-locked state, transportation has been a major challenge for entrepreneurs investing in UP. This is a major reason that the government is now preparing to develop industrial parks on the sides of expressways,” the spokesperson added.

Apart from the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand highways, the government is building or planning to build the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, the Ganga Expressway and the Ballia Link Expressway.