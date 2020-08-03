UP: IAS officer ‘assaulted’ by husband

According to the FIR, her husband, Rajiv Nayan, visited her parents’ house and broke the door open before trying to strangle her. (Representational) According to the FIR, her husband, Rajiv Nayan, visited her parents’ house and broke the door open before trying to strangle her. (Representational)

An official of the regional Labour Department in Haryana’s Gurugram was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, a 2013-batch IAS officer, and forcibly entering her parental house in Muzaffarnagar late on Saturday night.

Former District Magistrate of Saharsa in Bihar, Shailja Sharma is currently posted as a joint secretary in the state.

Sharma had come to her parents’ house on Friday with her four-year-old daughter. According to the FIR, her husband, Rajiv Nayan, visited her parents’ house and broke the door open before trying to strangle her. Nayan, a Delhi resident, assaulted other her family members when they tried to rescue her, the FIR said.

After receiving a complaint from Sharma, police registered a complaint against Nayan under IPC sections 307 (murderous assault), 452 (house trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt to any person), 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 66 A of the IT Act. Nayan was produced before a local court and sent to jail.

“We are still probing the case and charges,” said a police officer.

Married in 2013, the couple has had a strained relationship for the last three years.

