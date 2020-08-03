UP: IAS officer ‘assaulted’ by husband

An official of the regional Labour Department in Haryana’s Gurugram was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, a 2013-batch IAS officer, and forcibly entering her parental house in Muzaffarnagar late on Saturday night.
Former District Magistrate of Saharsa in Bihar, Shailja Sharma is currently posted as a joint secretary in the state.
Sharma had come to her parents’ house on Friday with her four-year-old daughter. According to the FIR, her husband, Rajiv Nayan, visited her parents’ house and broke the door open before trying to strangle her. Nayan, a Delhi resident, assaulted other her family members when they tried to rescue her, the FIR said.
After receiving a complaint from Sharma, police registered a complaint against Nayan under IPC sections 307 (murderous assault), 452 (house trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt to any person), 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 66 A of the IT Act. Nayan was produced before a local court and sent to jail.
“We are still probing the case and charges,” said a police officer.
Married in 2013, the couple has had a strained relationship for the last three years.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.