UP hospital sealed over ‘fake Covid reports’; owner says bid to defame

Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar Saini said the video shows hospital members offering negative test reports for Rs 2,500. (File Photo) Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar Saini said the video shows hospital members offering negative test reports for Rs 2,500. (File Photo)

A hospital in Meerut has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its management after a video —purportedly showing the hospital staff offering negative Covid-19 reports for money — was widely circulated on social media, officials said Sunday.

Shah Alam, the owner of The New Meerut Hospital situated on Hapur road, denied the allegations and said the video was released in a bid to defame him. “I am innocent and the inquiry will prove that,” he said.

Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar Saini said the video shows hospital members offering negative test reports for Rs 2,500. He said that he was also shown a negative test report on Saturday afternoon. According to him, it was carrying the seal of one of the two government-run district hospitals — Pyarelal District Hospital.

Dr P K Bansal, superintendent of Pyarelal District Hospital, said, “We do collect samples for coronavirus test with genuine IDs and then send the same to the Meerut Medical College because we do not have the equipment and the expertise to test the same at our hospital.”

“The FIR has been lodged on behalf of the Dy CMO on Saturday evening and we are investigating the veracity of charges. But no arrest has been made so far. We will go for the arrest after we complete our investigation,” said Meerut (City) SP Akhilesh Narain Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.