UP hooch gang kills constable, police gun down one member

A hooch kingpin’s brother was gunned down by the police in an early morning shootout on Wednesday, hours after the two killed a constable and injured a sub-inspector at Nagla Dheemar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.

Elkar, who had four cases under the Excise Act against him, is the younger brother of main accused Moti Dheemar, who is currently on the run, the police said.

The victims, constable Devendra Singh and sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, had gone to Nagla Dheemar on Tuesday to serve a court order when they were attacked by gang members. The next morning, acting on a tip off, a police team surrounded the thickets near Nagla Dheemar. The gang members opened fire, triggering the shootout.