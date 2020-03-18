UP hoardings: 13 get notice to pay more, or face jail

Allahabad HC had ordered UP govt to take down the hoardings. (File photo) Allahabad HC had ordered UP govt to take down the hoardings. (File photo)

MORE THAN a dozen people in Lucknow who had been issued recovery notices for damage related to violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December will now have to pay 10 per cent extra within a week or face jail.

The Lucknow administration on Tuesday issued “recovery certificates” and “demand notice” to the 13, whose cases come under the jurisdiction of the Hasanganj Police Station.

They are among the 57 people, across four police stations of Lucknow, served notices for recovery of overall Rs 1.55 crore for the destruction of property and assets during the December 19 protests within 30 days or face attachment of properties.

Recently, the administration had put up their photos, names and addresses on hoardings across the city, earning the ire of the Allahabad High Court. The matter is now in the Supreme Court.

The 13 who got recovery certificates and demand notice Tuesday have been told to pay Rs 21.67 lakh. The 13 include Osama Siddiqui, Mohd Hashim, Dharmeveer Singh, Mohd Kaleem, Mohd Kaleem, Muqtar Ahamad, Mohad Zakir, Mohd Salman, Mubin, Wasim, Mohd Shafiuddin, Mahenur Choudhury and Hafiz-ur-Rehman.

ADM (Trans Gomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, “A demand notice has a clause (to collect) an additional 10 per cent from the original amount. The 13 people have been given a week, failing which they will face civil imprisonment and attachment of property.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, six of the 21 people who received similar notices in Kanpur for violence during a December 21 protest submitted Rs 80,000 through a draft. The district administration had issued an order on March 6 directing the 21 to deposit Rs 2.83 lakh in all for damages within a week.

“Six people visited my office and handed over a bank draft of Rs 80,856 against the recovery order passed by me. Since people have started depositing money… we have decided not to take any action against them,” Additional District Magistrate, Kanpur, Vivek Srivastava said.

Earlier, in Firozabad district, people who had received such notices over the anti-CAA protest violence in December had paid damages.

Around two weeks back, 26 people, told to deposit Rs 45 lakh, handed over Rs 4 lakh to the district administration.

Apart from Kanpur and Firozabad, the district administrations of Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Sambhal and Gorakhpur had sent recovery notices for damages over anti-CAA protest violence. In Lucknow, 57 people were told to pay Rs 1.5 crore; in Muzaffarnagar, 53 to pay Rs 23.41 lakh; in Sambhal, 58 to pay Rs 19.31 lakh; and in Gorakhpur, eight to pay Rs 90,000.

In Bulandshahr, a group of Muslim residents had collected over Rs 6 lakh, the amount estimated as payment for total damage, and handed it over to the district administration within days of the violence, without waiting for recovery notices.

