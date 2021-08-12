UP: Hindutva group protests against Muslim henna artists

Ahead of the Teej festival, a Hindutva outfit Tuesday took out a march in a Muzaffarnagar market to “ensure” that no Muslim applies henna to a Hindu customer. An FIR has been filed after the demonstration by the group, calling itself Kranti Sena.

“It was brought to our notice after a video was uploaded on social media. Security has been heavily deployed in public places since there are many festivals. There is no law and order situation,” said Aprit Vijayvargia, SP City Muzaffarnagar.

“We carried out a drive in Nayi Mandi to check if there was any Muslim applying henna. We did not find any such person. There are ‘love jihad’ cases happening and the Muslim men would target Hindu women. Our men will maintain constant vigil that things are kept in check,” claimed Manoj Saini from Kranti Sena.