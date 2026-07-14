Cyber fraud complaints cross 12.7 lakh in 6 months; UP leads, Maharashtra loses most

The data comes amid a nationwide rise in complaints about online investment fraud, digital arrest scams, loan app fraud, phishing, impersonation, and fraudulent links circulated through messaging and social media platforms. (Ai-generated image)

With 1.85 lakh cyber fraud complaints registered in the first six months of this year, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 1.58 lakh, Karnataka with 1.21 lakh, Gujarat with 97,937, and Bihar with 93,137, The Indian Express has learnt.

Data on cyber fraud and measures to prevent it were recently discussed at a meeting chaired by senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

At the meeting, officials discussed state-wise financial cyber fraud data, which showed that more than 12.71 lakh complaints were recorded between January 1 and June 30 this year, with complainants reporting alleged fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 10,178 crore, a source said.