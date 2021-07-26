UP: High Court allows minor rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

The division bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on a petition filed by the minor’s father, saying his daughter was subjected to sexual abuse which eventually resulted in pregnancy. Her father sought the court’s permission for aborting her foetus.

The Lucknow bench Allahabad High Court has granted permission to a minor rape survivor to terminate her 20-week pregnancy. The order came on a report by a medical board which said her pregnancy could be terminated.

In its order on Friday, the bench said considering the medical report dated 15.07.2021 and placed before the court by the counsel for King George’s Medical University, “We allow termination of pregnancy of the victim, which shall be done at an authorised medical hospital at the earliest, say, within a period of one week.”

The division bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on a petition filed by the minor’s father, saying his daughter was subjected to sexual abuse which eventually resulted in pregnancy. Her father sought the court’s permission for aborting her foetus.