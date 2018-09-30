Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • UP: Harassed by senior official, woman constable kills self

UP: Harassed by senior official, woman constable kills self

The 25-year-old woman in a note said the senior police official, posted in the same police station, was harassing her, police said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 4:18:40 pm
Woman constable committs suicide, suicide, constable committs suicide alleging harassment, UP woman constable committs suicide, Harassment, India, Indian Express (Representational image)

A woman constable allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Sunday by hanging herself at her home here after being harassed by a senior official, PTI reported.

The 25-year-old woman in a note said the senior police official, posted in the same police station, was harassing her, police said.

Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said a probe was on in the matter.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement