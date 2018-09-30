UP: Harassed by senior official, woman constable kills self

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 4:18:40 pm
A woman constable allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Sunday by hanging herself at her home here after being harassed by a senior official, PTI reported.
The 25-year-old woman in a note said the senior police official, posted in the same police station, was harassing her, police said.
Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said a probe was on in the matter.
