UP: Harassed by senior official, woman constable kills self

A woman constable allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Sunday by hanging herself at her home here after being harassed by a senior official, PTI reported.

The 25-year-old woman in a note said the senior police official, posted in the same police station, was harassing her, police said.

Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said a probe was on in the matter.

