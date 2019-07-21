UP man gets Rs 128-crore electricity bill for using ‘fan and light’

A resident of Chamri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur has received an electricity bill of Rs 128,45,95,444, new agency ANI reported.

Shamim, who lives with his wife Khairu Nisha, said the electricity department has cut off his connection for not clearing the bill. “No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won’t resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill,” Shamin told ANI.

“I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill for the whole Hapur,” he added.

His wife Nisha said the couple use only a fan and light inside their home. “We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high? We are poor. How we will pay such a large amount,” she said.

However, authorities said it was “no big deal” and they would rectify it once the couple provide a copy of the bill

Assistant Electrical Engineer Ram Sharan said, “This must be a technical fault. If they provide us the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place.”