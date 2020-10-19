UP govt will act against those who are threat to women security: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath at the launch of ‘Mission Shakti’ in Balrampur, which will focus on spreading awareness towards ensuring safety and dignity to women and the girl child. (Courtesy: Twitter/File)

Facing heat over incidents of crimes against women in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government will soon launch a special drive to take “legal action against all those who are a threat to women’s security or those indulging in corruption in welfare schemes for women”.

During a webinar on women security and empowerment, the Chief Minister said society needs to accept the challenge of safety of women. “Earlier, there used to be no such incidents as there was a belief in the village that ‘gaon ki beti, sabki beti’ ( a daughter of the village is everyone’s daughter). Aaj hum log kahan ja rahe hain? Kyun gaon ki beti ke sath gaon mein hi atyachar ho raha hai… yeh prashna ek sabhya samaj ke saamne ek challenge hai aur is chunauti ko hum sabko sweekar karna hoga (Where are we going today? Why atrocities are being committed on daughters of the village within the village? This question poses a challenge to our society, and everyone has to accept this challenge),” Adityanath said.

Appreciating the efforts of a gram pradhan from Barabanki district who told the CM that a special meeting is held every week in her village where men are sensitised about women’s issues, Adityanath said that such moves should be encouraged. He called for installing CCTV cameras and playing bhajans and patriotic songs every morning and evening on public address systems in the villages.

The Education Department has been told to start a programme to link “shiksha” (education) with “sanskar” (good culture) as part of the Mission Shakti campaign that was launched on Saturday, he said.

