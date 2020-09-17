UP govt transfers over Rs 1,311 crore to 87 lakh pensioners’ accounts

A total of Rs 3,484 crore has now been transferred to around 86.95 lakh beneficiaries since lockdown in March this year under several pension schemes.

THE UTTAR Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the second three-month installment to 86.95 lakh beneficiaries of several pension schemes in the state worth around Rs 1,311 crore. The funds are for July, August and September.

After making the online transfer, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also interacted with some of the beneficiaries through video-conferencing, said the state government was helping people by linking them to God and that helping the destitute and differently-abled makes the soul happy.

“Vartman sarkar nar ko Narayan se jodkar unki sewa kar rahi hai”, a government spokesperson quoted Adityanath.

The CM said that even as beneficiaries were being given ration twice a month since April 2020, gram pradhans (village heads) and local bodies had been asked to provide Rs 1,000 to the poor for medical treatment if they are not connected with Ayushman Bharat or Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojna. He said instructions were also issued to district magistrates to make arrangement for Rs 5,000 for the last rites of destitute persons from the Gram Pradhan Nidhi or local body fund.

This is the second three-month installment, which is being given since the lockdown in March. Earlier, the state government had given three-month installments of April, May and June to around 86.71 lakh beneficiaries of different pension schemes across the state through online transfer of funds.

Thus, a total of Rs 3,484 crore has now been transferred to around 86.95 lakh beneficiaries since lockdown in March this year under several pension schemes.

On Wednesday, Rs 748 crore was transferred to 49.87 lakh beneficiaries of old-age pension, about Rs 390 crore to about 26 lakh destitute women pension, around Rs 163 crore to 11 lakh beneficiaries of Divyangjan pension, about Rs 8 crore to 11,324 beneficiaries of leprosy pension, among others.

