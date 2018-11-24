UP govt to withdraw two criminal cases against Deputy CM Maurya

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw two criminal cases against deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya registered in Kaushambi district in 2008.

A letter by undersecretary of the state Arun Kumar Rai, was sent to the District Magistrate, Kaushambi, on November 15 urging him to file the withdraw application in the court concerned.

“We have received the government direction from the Prayagraj DM to file the withdrawal applications in two cases pending in the court. Direction has been issued to the government counsel concerned to file the withdrawal application,” said District Government Counsel, Prayagraj, Gulab Chand Agrahari.

According to Kaushambi police, the first case was filed on September 22, 2008 by then station house officer of Mohabbatpur Paisna Police Station, Chandra Shekhar Prasad against seven persons under IPC Section 153-A and 295-A .

As per police records, the name of Maurya came to light during probe, but the investigating officer did not find the offences committed by the accused under 153-A and 295-A and both the sections were removed.

Another case was lodged on the same day by SHO Prasad at the Mohabbatpur Paisna police station against 10 persons, including Maurya. The charges include getting a letter pad printed in the name of fake ‘Maa Durga Committee, Mohabbatpur’ and collecting money.