UP govt to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape, POCSO cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Amid the Opposition’s growing attack over rising number of cases of crimes against women, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced to set up 218 fast-track courts for speedy trial of the cases related to crimes against women and children.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said that of these 218 fast track courts, 144 will exclusively hear cases of rape, while the remaining 74 courts will hear cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“At present, about 42,379 cases related to crime against children and about 25,749 rape cases are pending in the courts of Uttar Pradesh. The state has 81 fast-track courts to hear cases related to women. Now, the rape cases will be transferred to the new fast-track courts,” the minister said.

According to the government, setting up of new fast-track courts will cost the exchequer Rs 163 crore with an estimated expenditure of Rs 75 lakh on each court per year. The minister said that 60 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Centre and the remaining 40 per cent by the state government.

The move by the UP government comes days after a 23-year-old woman from Unnao, who was allegedly raped last year, was set ablaze. Her death triggered a nationwide outrage.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App