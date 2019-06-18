UP govt to release CM Adityanath’s speeches, press notes in Sanskrit

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to release important speeches of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Sanskrit from now on.

According to the government, this is being done for the promotion of Sanskrit.

So far, the publicity and information material, released by the state Information Department, were largely in Hindi with some of the selected materials in Urdu and English.

“To promote Sanskrit, significant speeches of the Chief Minister and government information will also be released in Sanskrit, which was done in just Hindi, English and Urdu till now,” said Additional Chief Secretary (state Information Department) Avaneesh Awasthi.

The state Information Department has decided to take help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan for the translation of the Chief Minister’s speech for public release.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Director (Information) Shishir Singh said, “It is for the first time that such a step is being taken. We had tried it for the speech of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) delivered at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi. We had released the speech in Sanskrit also but to a limited people. We now plan to expand it further.”