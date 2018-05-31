UP govt to recommend CBI probe into ATS officer’s death

Officials said Sahni had worked with the NIA, UP Special Task Force and ATS and he could have faced a serious threat to his life as he had been part of several terror operations in UP and other states. Officials said Sahni had worked with the NIA, UP Special Task Force and ATS and he could have faced a serious threat to his life as he had been part of several terror operations in UP and other states.

The state government will send a recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the death of ATS Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sahni, who allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol in his office on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the issue during a meeting with UP DGP Om Prakash Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish K Awasthi said Adityanath was briefed about Sahni’s death, after which the Chief Minister directed that it should be investigated by the CBI, and a recommendation be sent to the Centre for the same.

Sahni’s last rites were held at Bhaisakund on Wednesday morning with a guard of honour in the presence of the DGP, UP Principal Secretary (Home), and other senior officers at Police Lines, Lucknow.

The Provincial Police Service (PPS) Association held a meeting at the Police Officers’ Mess in Lucknow and demanded that an FIR be filed in connection with Sahni’s death and the probe be transferred to the CBI. Sahni was a 1992 batch PPS officer.

Officials said Sahni had worked with the NIA, UP Special Task Force and ATS and he could have faced a serious threat to his life as he had been part of several terror operations in UP and other states.

