UP govt to recommend CBI probe into ATS officer’s death

The state government will send a recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the death of ATS Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sahni, who allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol in his office on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the issue during a meeting with UP DGP Om Prakash Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.
Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish K Awasthi said Adityanath was briefed about Sahni’s death, after which the Chief Minister directed that it should be investigated by the CBI, and a recommendation be sent to the Centre for the same.
Sahni’s last rites were held at Bhaisakund on Wednesday morning with a guard of honour in the presence of the DGP, UP Principal Secretary (Home), and other senior officers at Police Lines, Lucknow.
The Provincial Police Service (PPS) Association held a meeting at the Police Officers’ Mess in Lucknow and demanded that an FIR be filed in connection with Sahni’s death and the probe be transferred to the CBI. Sahni was a 1992 batch PPS officer.
Officials said Sahni had worked with the NIA, UP Special Task Force and ATS and he could have faced a serious threat to his life as he had been part of several terror operations in UP and other states.
