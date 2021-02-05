UP govt to honour freedom fighters who died between 1857 & 1947: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the state government will organise programmes to honour freedom fighters who died between 1857 and 1947, and the soldiers killed in wars post-Independence.

Launching the centenary celebrations of the Chauri-Chaura incident in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that while the police band would play patriotic songs at the memorials, Kavi Gosthi and Deepotsava would also be organised. “On important dates related to Independence Struggle, special events will be organised at the Shaheed Smarak. Debate, painting, essay writing competitions will also be organised in schools,” he said.

The Chief Minister also felicitated families of freedom fighters and gave away 100 motorised tri-cycles to people with physical disabilities.

As a tribute to those killed in the Chaura Chauri incident, Adityanath replaced the display picture of his official Twitter handle with the logo of the event. Government officials said that it was for the first time that the CM had removed his photo from his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a postal stamp to mark centenary celebrations of Chauri-Chaura incident and said that for many reasons the incident was referred to “as a minor incident of arson, but it was more significant than that”.