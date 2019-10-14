UP govt suspends IAS officer, five others over negligence in management of cow shelter

The Uttar Pradesh government Monday suspended the district magistrate of Maharajganj along with five other officials for their alleged negligence in the management of a state-run cow shelter.

Advertising

UP chief secretary R K Tiwari said the officers have been suspended with immediate effect for fudging figures and giving part of government land meant for cow shelter on lease.

The officers who have been suspended include District Magistrate, Nichlaul, Amar Nath Upadhyaya, then Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devendra Kumar, present SDM Satyam Mishra, Chief Veterinary Officer Rajiv Upadhyaya, and Deputy Veterinary Officer Dr VK Maurya.

“District Magistrate is chairman of the working committee of the cow shelter, of which SDM Nichlaul and deputy chief veterinary officer were members, while chief veterinary officer of the district was member secretary of the committee. Thus, it was the responsibility of these officers to stop such anomalies from happening,” the chief secretary said.

Advertising

“The government has top priority towards cow and its progeny and also clean administration. Thus, these officers have been suspended with immediate effect after they were found prima-facie guilty in the inquiry,” he added.

The chief secretary said on the basis of a detailed inquiry conducted by Maharajganj administration, it was found that out of 2,500 cows and its progenies listed on paper at the cow shelter in Madhvaliya area of Nichlaul Tehsil, only 954 were present. He also informed that despite the extreme shortage in the number of cows at the shelter, there was no proper record on expenditure on fodder and other expenses incurred.

“There was such a huge difference in the numbers but none of the local officers was able to give any clear clarification or explanation in this regard thus serious negligence and anomaly of the local officers were found. It also appeared that numbers were inflated because officers had no satisfactory answer to the question,” said Chief Secretary.

The chief secretary also said that the shelter was supposed to have possession of 500 acres of land of animal husbandry department, out of which 328 acres was given out on lease to private individuals and firms in an illegal manner.

“There is no such provision of lease, nor cow shelter committee is authorised for any such transfer,” he said.

“Be it on financial anomaly or corruption or significant work like cow protection, Government would take strict action in case of anomalies or negligence. Regular inspections of cow shelters are going on by officers at the district, divisional as well as government level, while orders have been given to lodge FIR in the case of a financial anomaly in this case as well,” he added.

Besides the FIR, an audit has also been ordered to know the exact anomaly in operation of cow shelter in Maharajganj.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay Shukla was appointed as new District Magistrate Maharajganj with immediate effect.