UP: Govt should consider implementing commissioner system, says Governor

Supporting the IPS Association’s demand for a ‘Police Commissioner System’ in the state, Governor Ram Naik on Thursday said it should be started in districts with a population of more than 20 lakh.

In a ‘Commissioner System’, the administrative power of a district (in this case, ‘commissionerate’) lies with its police commissioner instead of the district magistrate. Speaking at the ‘Police Week’ parade in Lucknow, Naik suggested that a project can be started in Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

During his speech, the governor claimed law and order has improved in the state but it can be made better with the ‘Commissioner System’.

“Maharashtra is half the size of Uttar Pradesh, but even they have a commissioner system in their four main cities of Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Pune. There are 19 districts in the country with a population of more than 20 lakh. Fourteen of these districts have a commissioner system. The government should think about this and start the system after studying other districts,” said Naik.

IPS and PPS associations of the state have been pushing for implementation of the commissionerate system.

The parade was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and DGP Om Prakash Singh.