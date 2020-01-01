UP govt sends report to MHA seeking ban on PFI

“We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said here on Tuesday. (File) “We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said here on Tuesday. (File)

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). It has accused the organisation and its political front — Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) — of “masterminding and instigating violence” during the recent protests against the new citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said here on Tuesday.

UP Police has claimed that 11 PFI members, including its UP unit president Waseem Ahmed, have been arrested on charges of instigating violence in the recent protests.

The recommendation has been made on the basis of a detailed report submitted by UP DGP headquarters containing activities of the outfit and its members in the state for about a decade.

According to the report, PFI started its activities in 2010 in a few districts of Uttar Pradesh including, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

“Since 201, we have registered 13 cases against PFI members in the state. Of them, six cases were lodged in connection with the recent protest and the violence… The six cases are lodged in Lucknow, Shamli and Meerut,” said a senior police officer involved in preparing the report.

For the violence during Lucknow protests on December 19, police have arrested Waseem Ahmed and two more PFI members — Nadeem and Ashraf. The role of five other PFI members in Lucknow violence is under investigation, police said.

In Shamli, police claimed to have arrested six PFI members and said that they have recovered “pamphlets containing objectionable contents from their homes and their possession”. Among those arrested include PFI’s founder member of Western UP, Maulana Shadab, police said. Police have also made preventive detention of 14 other PFI members, some of who are associated with its political organisation, SDPI, said police.

In Meerut, police have arrested two members of PFI — Amzad and Javed — for their alleged role in December 20 violence. Police claimed to have recovered “placards containing slogans against CAA and NRC, party flags, pamphlets with objectionable contents and controversial literature” from them.

Soon after the protests, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had claimed the role of PFI and SIMI in the violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App