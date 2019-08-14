UP govt seeks response on seven cases against BJP MLA Sangeet Som

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought the Muzaffarnagar administration’s response on seven cases pending against BJP MLA Sangeet Som, a move that comes “usually” before withdrawing cases, according to a senior district official.

Advertising

These include two cases related to 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which had left 62 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced.

A letter has been sent to the Muzaffar-nagar administration seeking a response on status quo of the cases filed against Som, the legislator from Meerut’s Sardhana constituency.

Muzaffarnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh said, “We have received letters from the government regarding certain cases. One of the cases goes back to 2009, and one is from 2013. A response has been sought on 13 points, which is usually done in matters of withdrawal of cases.”

Advertising

He said the government has sought information on court proceedings and witnesses, among other aspects of the case. “The administration and the police will prepare and furnish the report,” he said.

Sources said one case relates to circulation of a fake video during the riots, and another involves alleged violation of prohibitory orders on public gatherings.