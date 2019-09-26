UP govt recommends CBI probe into Mainpuri girl student’s ‘suicide’

The state government on Wednesday sent a letter to the Centre recommending a CBI investigation into the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl student of a government school in Mainpuri on September 16.

The government’s recommendation came after a letter dispatched by the Mainpuri district administration and the Superintendent of Police demanded the same.

Mainpuri SP Ajai Shankar Rai, said, “A letter was sent by me and the district magistrate to the state government recommending a CBI investigation.” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi also confirmed the development.

Police had earlier said the girl, a Class 11 student, committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room. A suicide not was also recovered from the room.

The victim’s family had, however, claimed that she was murdered after the accused failed in their attempt to rape her.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was lodged against the principal, the warden, a student of the school and his unidentified friends on charges of attempt to rape and murder. No one has been arrested so far.

The police denied the sexual assault allegation, citing the autopsy report. The report also confirmed that the death was caused by hanging, police said.

The police claimed that in the suicide note, the girl had stated that she was “upset” over an incident that took place three years ago when she was punished for allegedly stealing snacks from a hostel inmate’s bag.

Her family had earlier told The Indian Express that they came to know about her death when one of their relatives had gone to the Mainpuri district hospital for some work. He saw her body lying on a bed in the emergency ward and no school staff were present. After being informed, her father along with his relatives rushed to the hospital.

“There were injury marks on her body. It appeared that the accused attempted to rape her and when they failed, they got her killed,” the victim’s uncle claimed.

Days before her death, the girl had told her mother that her school principal was “mentally and physically harassing” her after “she got to know some confidential information about the school”, the uncle claimed.

“Her mother had gone to the school to speak to the principal, but she refused to meet her. On September 12, the girl told her mother that the principal, the warden, apart from a student and his friends, were harassing and threatening her. On September 15, the girl again complained to her mother regarding this over the phone,” the uncle added.