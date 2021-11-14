‘It will be nice to go out and purchase things for the children’

Uttar Pradesh has credited Rs 1,100 each into accounts of parents of 1.20 crore primary, upper primary government school students for two sets of uniforms, sweaters, bags, shoes and socks. Officials said money was being given instead of uniform sets due to complaints over quality. The Opposition has called the money too little.

Amina Bano, who lives in Lucknow speaks to The Indian Express. She has children in classes 4 and 8.

Have you got school uniforms earlier?

Yes, both my children got a complete uniform set a couple of years ago, apart from getting bag, shoes and books annually. However, they haven’t got anything since the March 2020 lockdown.

Have you faced issues with quality?

No, I found them fine. We were just happy with whatever we got.

The government is now transferring money into accounts for uniforms instead.

I gave my banks details to the school principal a month ago. The principal said the money would be transferred there.

With Rs 1,100, what all would you buy?

I will go to the market and buy the cheapest variety of uniform that I can get. Winter is here and the children need sweaters, shocks and socks. I might not buy school bags as they have them. Agar Rs 1,100 se zyada aata, toh behtar hota, par jo aa raha hai sarkar se, woh bhi theek hee hai (It would have been better if the amount was higher, but whatever help is coming from the government, that too is fine).

The Opposition has questioned money being given instead of uniforms.

This is better. If I get the money, I can buy the things myself as per the need of the children. Also, it will be nice to go out and purchase things for them. If needed, I can add some money from my pocket too for the children.