UP govt gives nod to 10% quota law for poor among upper castes

After Gujarat became the first state to roll out the 10 per cent reservation quota in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections, Uttar Pradesh government Friday gave its nod to implement the reservation in the state.

The nod was given at a meeting of the state cabinet in Lucknow presided over by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior cabinet members, said UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma.

UP becomes the first state to give cabinet nod to implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically backward class. @IndianExpress — Maulshree Seth (@MaulshreeSeth) January 18, 2019

Uttar Pradesh became the third state after Gujarat and Jharkhand to approve the legislation which has to be ratified by at least half the state Assemblies in the country.

The Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha and a day later in the Rajya Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the 10 per cent reservation bill, which is an addition to the existing cap of 50 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Meanwhile, the UP cabinet also approved the decision to rename Mughalsarai tehsil to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay tehsil.