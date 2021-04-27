UP govt: Fresh Covid cases see dip, drop in Lucknow’s numbers

Active cases in Lucknow, which stood at 52,068 on Sunday, dropped to 50,627 on Monday with the recovery of 6,035 cases as against 4,566 new cases in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed that fresh Covid-19 cases have declined in the state, with 33,574 new cases being recorded in a 24-hour period even as the number of active cases in the state breached 3 lakh.

“In the last three days, fresh Covid-19 positive cases have gone down in the state. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen and life-saving drugs in the state,” ANI quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.

“In the last four years, we established 32 oxygen plants in the state. At present, we have 72 oxygen tankers transporting oxygen to hospitals across all districts in the state,” he added.

As per the state Health Department’s bulletin, the number of active cases has also started to decline in some of the worst-hit districts like Lucknow and Varanasi.

Active cases in Lucknow, which stood at 52,068 on Sunday, dropped to 50,627 on Monday with the recovery of 6,035 cases as against 4,566 new cases in the last 24 hours. In Varanasi too, the number of active cases dropped from 17,321 on Sunday to 16,083 on Monday, according to the government bulletin data.

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active cases in Prayagraj also, but in Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, there has been a rise in active cases, officials said.

“A slight decline is coming in the infection rate, which is a good indication. The Chief Minister has ordered during the review meeting to be in touch with people in home isolation and provide the required medicines. While efforts are being made to improve the oxygen supply, action is being taken against hospitals, which are spreading false rumours of shortage,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal.

Lucknow hospitals not giving beds: BJP MP

A day after Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore’s elder brother died of Covid-19, the BJP leader wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, expressing concern over the state of affairs at two government hospitals in the Lucknow. He also sought action against those “failing to provide facilities to patients despite availability of beds” at these hospitals.

Kishore claimed that there were empty beds at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) “but no new admissions [of Covid patients] are being done”, and demanded that inquiry be ordered.

He also alleged that at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow, there are 20 ventilators but only five are operational. Kishore said that if patients die because of unavailability of oxygen-equipped beds despite the fact that they are vacant in hospitals, those guilty should be booked for murder.