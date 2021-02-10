UP govt forms 3-member panel to coordinate relief ops with Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday formed a three-member committee that will visit Uttarakhand to take stock of relief-operation in coordination with that state, following the flash flood in Chamoli district. The panel, comprising UP ministers Suresh Rana, Dharam Singh Saini and Vijay Kashyap, will also visit the site of the disaster.

As many as 75 people belonging to different districts of Uttar Pradesh are reportedly missing after the flash flood occured on Sunday. Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the officials are making a list of missing people and so far 75 people from Uttar Pradesh are missing. “We are regularly updating our list,” said Goel.

The state government has also issued directions to officials to provide all possible help, including free medical aid to the injured.

The CM has already announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of those who have died in the flood.