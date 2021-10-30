UP govt’s fake degrees probe puts two university VCs under scanner

Two serving university vice-chancellors, one of whom heads a central university, are among those named in an official investigation in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in a fake degrees scam that helped thousands to fraudulently grab posts of primary schoolteachers and other government jobs in the state.

The two serving VCs are among 19 individuals named in the probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into irregularities involving Varanasi-based Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Both the VCs — Prof Rajneesh Kumar Shukla of the central government-run Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha, Maharashtra, and Prof Gangadhar Panda of the Jharkhand government’s Kolhan University in Chaibasa, Jharkhand — are former officials of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Prof Shukla was appointed to his current position in April 2019; Prof Panda took over as VC in May 2020.

Prof Shukla is also a member of the recently constituted search-cum-selection committee to pick 18 non-ex officio members of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). A professor of comparative philosophy and religion, he has earlier served as member secretary of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research and the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR).

Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya comes under the UP government. The SIT looked into alleged irregularities at the university between 2004 and 2014. In its 99-page report dated November 18, 2020, the SIT concluded there were “lapses/dereliction of duty at the end of registrars, exam controllers, system managers of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University between 2004-2014”.

Naming Panda and Shukla among nine registrars/exam controllers, deputy registrars, and assistant registrars at the university, the SIT report said, “They did not perform their duties in a proper manner, as a result the verification department carried out its work fraudulently and records of the exam department were tampered with at a large scale.”

In March this year, the UP Home Department wrote to the university saying that a decision had been taken to act against those named in the report under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. Penalties under the Rules range from withholding of increments to dismissal from service, which also disqualifies a person from future employment.

The Home Department sought details of the current employment status of the named individuals for further action, and asked the university to act against 10 others who are still employed with it. The Sampurnanand Sanskrit University administration did not respond to requests for a comment on whether it had acted in accordance with the advice of the state government.

On September 2 this year, the SIT issued notice to Shukla to record his statement.

Shukla told The Indian Express, “I have challenged the SIT order. The 2020 report cannot be termed final. The fact is that as registrar, I was the first one to act as the university kept getting complaints from the then state government about the fraud being committed. I submitted my statement in the form of an affidavit to the SIT last month. It was based on my FIR that two functionaries of the university were jailed. The SIT should have recorded my statement before preparing its report.”

Panda said, “The SIT had recorded my statement while the report was being prepared. I had made it clear that the documents used to come to me as a mere formality. In any case, I have not received any communication from the UP government or the university on the report. I am fulfilling my duty as VC (in Jharkhand) with full dedication.”

Shukla was the acting registrar between March 23 and December 18, 2011, while Panda held the post between February 11, 2009 and August 6, 2010.

The SIT scrutinised the degrees of 5,797 teachers employed across 69 districts of UP, and found 1,086 degrees issued by Sampurnanand Sanskrit University to be fake. The SIT tagged 207 other degrees as suspected to be fraudulent.

“Those who obtained fake degrees from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University must have bagged jobs in the secondary education, higher secondary education and other government departments also, and it requires a detailed probe by the concerned departments… The records of the examination department has been tampered with at a large scale and records have even been destroyed, which is a grave unconstitutional and criminal offence, “ the SIT said.

SIT officer Vijay Kumar Singh declined to comment on the statement by Shukla. Detailed questionnaires sent to the Ministry of Education did not elicit any response.