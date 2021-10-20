Dispel impression that UP govt dragging its feet’: SC on Lakhimpur Kheri probe

Reprimanding the Uttar Pradesh government for delayed filing of the status report in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court urged the state government to dispel the impression that it is “dragging its feet” in the investigation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli made this observation based on the fact that only four witness accounts have so far been recorded in the case, the Live Law reported. The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until October 27.

When asked why the statements of over 40 witnesses are yet to be recorded, Senior Advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the State of Uttar Pradesh, said it was likely because courts were closed due to Dussehra vacations.

But the bench retorted that criminal courts are not closed during vacations. “You have to take steps to record the statements under Section 164, said CJI Ramana, according to Live Law.

Before the next hearing, the UP government has been instructed to present a fresh status report into the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

Ten people, including Mishra’s son Ashish, have been arrested so far.