UP: Govt doctor ‘molests’ junior flees, police blamed for laxity

According to the complaint lodged on Saturday evening, the incident took place when the woman went to the professor’s house on the college campus for getting pending hospital bills signed. According to the complaint lodged on Saturday evening, the incident took place when the woman went to the professor’s house on the college campus for getting pending hospital bills signed.

A senior doctor at a government-run medical college-cum-hospital in Meerut allegedly molested a junior doctor at his house on the campus late on Saturday evening. Police said that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

However, junior doctors accused police of a five-hour delay in raiding the accused’s house, allowing him to escape.

“On a complaint by the woman, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station under IPC sections 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intention to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation),” a police officer said.

According to the complaint lodged on Saturday evening, the incident took place when the woman went to the professor’s house on the college campus for getting pending hospital bills signed. “I was supposed to get his signature on some pending bills of the operation theatre and others. For that, I went to his room in the medical college in the afternoon, but he said he had no time. Around 6 pm, he phoned and asked me to get the bills signed at his residence on the campus. I went to her house presuming that his family must be there, but he was alone there.

After signing the bills, the senior doctor inappropriately touched me and tried to drag me inside after bolting the room.”

The woman claimed that she somehow managed to escape and ran outside the house crying for help.”My colleagues and others came to help me, and we went straight to the police station which is also situated within the campus. The doctor phoned me twice after the incident, but I did not pick up the mobile out of fear,” read the complaint.

Irate by the incident, dozens of junior doctors staged a dharna at the police station and refused to budge until the accused was arrested. They also trooped to the residence of the college principal on Saturday night to press for immediate action against the accused.

“We have informed our seniors in Lucknow about the incident and will take action against him when we get instructions from there. I have assured agitating doctors that strict action will be taken against the guilty,” said the principal.

Junior doctors alleged that the police did not show any promptness to arrest the accused and raided his premises at least five hours after the incident, which gave him enough time to escape.

“We have got the statement of the victim recorded at the police station and have also handed over a copy of the same to her. We have also got her medical examination done later,” said the in charge of the police station where the case was registered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App