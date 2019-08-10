UP govt distributes 66,000 saplings in Prayagraj, sets Guinness record

The Uttar Pradesh government organised “Vriksharopan Mahakumbh” on Friday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, with a target of planting 22 crore saplings. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said four records were set during the programme, including planting of five crore saplings simultaneously in the first hour (9-10 am), planting of one lakh saplings in Kasganj area, distribution of 66,000 saplings in Prayagraj in a specific time period and also planting 22 crore saplings across the state in a day.

Later in the day, Guinness World Records authorities handed over a certificate to the government for “the largest distribution of saplings” by the Department of Environment, Tourism, Uttar Pradesh government and the Prayagraj district administration.

The UP Forest Department, which put up online live updates of the plantation of trees, put the figure at 22.56 crore saplings by 9 pm Friday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the plantation drive, Adityanath set a target of planting 25 crore saplings in the state next year and asked officers to identify trees that are more than 100 years old in the state, so that they can be given heritage tag. He also made an appeal to people to plant trees in the memory of freedom fighters such as Chandra Shekar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil or Ashfaq Ullah Khan.

Saying that “Gandhi Upvan” and “Panchvati” were being established in every district, the chief minister informed that there as per “Rishi Parampara” in the country, there has been a history of establishing “Panchwati, Navgrah or Nakshatra Vatikas”.

An official spokesperson of the government said that in Gangavan area of Kasganj, 1.01 lakh plants of 51 varieties.