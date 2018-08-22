UP: Madrasa recognition cancelled for stopping students from singing national anthem on I-Day

Follow Us:
Earlier, a case of sedition was filed against the madrasa principal and two others and they were taken into the police custody.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2018 3:43:38 pm
The alleged incident came to light after a video of the ceremony went viral on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled the recognition of a Madrasa for allegedly opposing the singing of national anthem during Independence Day celebrations in Kolhui area of Maharajganj, PTI reported. The alleged incident had come to light after a video of the ceremony went viral on social media.

The madrasa, Arabia Ahle Sunnat Girls College, is registered with the UP Madrasa board and has been running since 2007. The recognition of the Madrasa was cancelled on the directions of the state education board, PTI quoted officials as saying.

District Minority Officer Prabhat Kumar, who conducted an inquiry on the order of District Magistrate Amar Nath Upadhyay, had recommended the madrasa’s recognition be cancelled. Madrasa board Registrar S N Pandey sent a letter to Upadhyay, asking him to submit an inquiry report. The letter stated the incident is of a “serious” nature, and that the board had issued clear directions on Monday to all madrasas, instructing them to celebrate Independence Day.

Earlier, a case of sedition was filed against the madrasa principal and two others and they were taken into the police custody. The main accused, Zunaid Ansari, is a resident of Badgo village, where the incident took place. The other accused are madrasa principal Fazlur-Rahman and teacher Nizam.

The viral video purportedly shows Ansari stopping children from reciting the national anthem. A teacher, Sunil Kumar Tripathi, is seen objecting to Ansari, who was heard saying, “We do not do that here”. The principal and Nizam were seen at the spot but did not speak on the matter.

