UP govt allows Cong’s 1,000 buses to ferry migrants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

After a spat over ferrying migrant workers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday evening thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allowing around 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress to transport stranded migrants from UP-Rajasthan border, near Mathura, to their home districts in UP.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said, “Yogi Adityanath Ji, in this time of pandemic saving the lives of people, protecting the poor and respecting their dignity is our moral responsibility and right. In this tough time, Congress is trying to fulfil its duty with full strength and devotion… We are thankful for allowing the buses, arranged by the Congress, to ferry the migrant workers, who have been walking to reach their homes.”

Priyanka’s tweet came after Adityanath told the media he has been asking the Congress to provide a list of the buses that it says have been kept ready to ferry migrants from the UP border.

Soon, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi wrote to Priyanka’s personal secretary for the list. “We will get the buses ready again tomorrow (Tuesday). I am attaching the list of 1,000 buses along with this letter…” her private secretary said.

