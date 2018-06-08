UP Governor writes to Yogi Adityanath: Sending you a complaint of principal secy seeking bribe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking appropriate action over a bribery demand complaint against the chief minister’s principal secretary, S P Goyal. One Abhishek Gupta has filed the complaint, accusing Goyal of demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe for providing land to expand a road leading to his petrol pump at Raiso in Hardoi district. Adityanath’s media advisor, Mrityunjay Kumar, denied the charges calling the complaint fake and allegations baseless. “The chief minister would write back to Naik,’’ he said.

Kumar alleged Gupta had been demanding government land, which is not permissible under any rules. “Government land can only be given for public utility and Gupta was informed about the same. He went on to make a fake complaint.” Naik said he forwards complaints to concerned ministers whenever he gets them. “This complaint had come to me and since the concerned person is the chief minister as it concerns his colleague, thus I forwarded the complaint to him,” he said.

A copy of Naik’s letter to Adityanath dated April 30 has been sent to Gupta as well. The letter says Gupta had e-mailed the complaint on April 18, saying an oil company had approved the petrol pump and he wanted the land for widening a road leading to it. It said an application for the land was pending before Goyal. He alleged Goyal was sitting on the application because he failed to bribe him. Gupta said it had delayed the pump’s opening.

BJP seeks police action against Gupta

Prabhat Dikshit, the in-charge of BJP’s state headquarters, on Thursday wrote to Lucknow’s senior police superintendent seeking an FIR against Abhishek Gupta. Dikshit accused Gupta of pressuring officers to get “his inappropriate works done” in the false names of BJP office bearers.

