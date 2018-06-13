Governor Ram Naik writes to Yogi Adityanath seeking action over damage caused to Akhilesh’s house

A view from inside Akhilesh Yadav’s house. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A view from inside Akhilesh Yadav’s house. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking action over the alleged damaged caused to the government bungalow which Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated last week.

He pointed out the damage has become “a topic of discussion in the media as well as in the public at large”. A spokesman for Naik said the governor wrote the “act (damage) is serious and inappropriate”. “The government residences allotted to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh are properties of the estates’ department and their construction and maintenance are done through funds, which come from different taxes paid by the public.”

He said Naik took “suo-motto cognizance” of the matter and even called estate department officials to inquire about the matter. The spokesman said the officials informed Naik that videography of residences was conducted after former chief ministers including Akhilesh vacated their government houses in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The governor wrote, “Action should be taken in accordance with the law for damaging the state property.”

