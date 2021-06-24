scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

UP government suspends transport officer in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Rajeshwar Yadav, the then Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Barabanki, has been suspended in connection with using fake documents of ambulance to ferry Mukhtar Ansari from a Punjab jail to a Mohali court.

By: PTI | Ballia |
June 24, 2021 2:54:36 pm
BSP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Mukhtar Ansari produced in Mohali Court in a case related to extortion and criminal intimidation amidst heavy police presence in Mohali on Wednesday, March 31 2021. (Express file photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Former assistant regional transport officer of Barabanki has been suspended in connection with using fake documents of ambulance to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a Punjab jail to a Mohali court in March this year.

Additional District Magistrate Ram Asrey confirmed the development. Rajeshwar Yadav, the then Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Barabanki, has been suspended in connection with the fake ambulance papers case, sources in the transport office said on Thursday.

Yadav is currently posted at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Ballia. A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case.

On April 2, a case was registered in Barabanki after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake. Ansari, the BSP MLA from Mau, wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was on March 31 produced before the Mohali court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter. After an initial probe, the name and address given for the registration of the ambulance were found to be false.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement