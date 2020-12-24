Mathura social welfare officer suspended over money laundering in ITIs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that an FIR be lodged against those officials who were involved in corruption.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended Mathura social welfare officer Karunesh Tripathi over allegations of irregularities in scholarships and fees reimbursement at private Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that an FIR be lodged against those officials who were involved in corruption.

A spokesperson of the government said a case will be lodged against officers and organisations and ITIs will be blacklisted for scholarships.

“The irregularities happened at 48 private ITIs and a probe was launched on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions. The probe committee has found that nearly Rs 23 crore has been siphoned off. Involvement of a dozen officers has also been found. The CM has given instructions to get an FIR lodged against those involved. A departmental probe will be done against Mathura social welfare officer Karunesh Tripathi,” said the spokesperson.

The role of the State Council for Vocational Training, Lucknow, is also under scanner and a probe will be initiated into its functioning.

“At 11 non-recognised education institutes, nearly Rs 253.29 lakh has been siphoned off, while at 23 colleges around 5,000 students did not complete the course but were given the scholarship of Rs 969 lakh. At several private ITIs, around 5,000 extra students have been given admission beyond the specified limit and they were also given the scholarship. At 38 colleges, more than 100 students have been found with the same name, father’s name in records,” said the spokesperson.

