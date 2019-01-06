Secretaries of UP ministers caught on tape negotiating bribes arrested

Three Uttar Pradesh secretariat employees, who were working as personals secretaries to ministers and had allegedly negotiated bribes in exchange for contracts, were arrested and sent to judicial custody, Additional Directorate of General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone) Rajiv Krishna said on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The development comes weeks after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered registration of an FIR and formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. He had sought a report within 10 days on December 28, 2018.

The sting operation conducted by ABP news channel shows the personal secretaries of Minister for Backward Class Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State for Mining, Excise and Prohibition Archana Pandey, and Minister of State for Basic, Secondary and Higher Education Sandeep Singh purportedly negotiating deals linked to mining contracts, supply of school books, and transfers.

In the sting, Om Prakash Kashyap, private secretary to Rajbhar, is purportedly heard negotiating the transfer of an education official. “Humko lagta hai 30 se 40 toh chalta hai (To me, it looks like 30-40 will do),” he says.

Santosh Awasthi, private secretary to Singh, is purportedly heard asking for a share to seal a contract for the supply of free books in government schools. “Maan lijiye aapka 50 crore ka nikla toh 50 crore mein aap unko kya denge, woh hamein bataiye (If you get Rs 50 crore, how much of it will you give him, you tell me that),” he purportedly says.

S P Tripathi, private secretary to Pandey, is heard negotiating a mining contract for Saharanpur. “Ten per cent government mein aa raha hai…90 per cent alag se (Ten per cent is coming to the government… 90 per cent is separate),” he is purportedly heard saying.

Following the release of the tape, Adityanath had ordered the suspension of the three employees.