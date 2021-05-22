UP government begins collating data on bodies fished from Ganga

May 22, 2021 3:27:33 am
Days after the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) asked a “detailed report” from Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Friday began the exercise of collating district-wise data of “unidentified dead bodies or unclaimed corpses” fished out or recovered from the Ganga and its tributaries across the state.
Sources said that this is one of the 7-point on which the state government has sought a “weekly report” from the districts.
In a letter to 72 district magistrates, Achchhe Lal Singh Yadav, Additional Project Director, State Mission for Clean Ganga (SMCG)-Uttar Pradesh, asked them to report the “number of unidentified dead bodies/unclaimed corpses fished out/recovered from river/river bed or bank of the river Ganga and its tributaries and disposed/cremated as per the SOPs and guidelines”.
A source said the DMs have been asked to send a report on the “Audit of the infrastructure for crematoria/ burial grounds and their utilization.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-