UP suspends 7 school teachers for social media posts critical of Pulwama, Govt

From questioning the Pulwama terror attack to praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, from criticising the effectiveness of the Balakot strike to making “political” statements against the ruling establishment — at least seven state government school teachers have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government for posts like these on their Facebook page or WhatsApp groups,
Also suspended is a Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), a Group-A education service officer. While two suspensions were for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct after polls were announced on March 10, the government has also ordered an FIR against a private school teacher.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Prabhat Kumar, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education), said a proper inquiry was conducted before the BSA was suspended. “I have no information about (the) teachers (suspended). BSAs of respective districts must have done this,” he said.
Those facing action:
Dinesh Yadav, BSA, Muzaffarnagar
Suspended by Special
Secretary Anand Kumar Singh on February 21.
Allegation: On February 19, on a WhatsApp group of the Provincial Education Service, Yadav criticised “those preaching on WhatsApp” and questioned the Pulwama attack, suggesting there was a conspiracy behind it.
Suspension order: His comments amount to violation of his official responsibilities
Yadav said: “I was chatting with a friend in the group and I did not violate any service rules. I have submitted my response to my authorities.”
Surendra Kumar, primary school Headmaster, Barabanki
Suspended by Barabanki BSA, V P Singh on February 27
Allegation: In a post on a WhatsApp group of teachers about the Pulwama attack, he also questioned the attack “as a common citizen.”
Suspension order: He violated service rules.
Surendra Kumar said: “I will reply to the authorities. The suspension is wrong.”
Amrendra Kumar, primary school assistant teacher, Sultanpur
Suspended by: Sultanpur BSA, Kaustubh Kumar Singh on March 2
Allegation: Kumar wrote on a WhatsApp group of teachers: “Salute to Imran Khan, messiah of peace.”
Suspension order: Clear violation of service rules.
Amrendra Kumar said: “I have received the chargesheet. I did not violate any rules. I am preparing my response to the inquiry officer.”
Ravindra Kanojia, primary school assistant teacher, Rae Bareli
Suspended by Rae Bareli BSA, P N Singh on March 6
Allegation: He shared a post on Facebook that questioned the nature of “victory,” after Balakot citing the shooting down of an IAF plane and the capture of a pilot.
Suspension order: “Has made objectionable comments against the government and recent Army action. This can create tension in society.”
Kanojia said: “I had not written anything myself but somebody else might have shared another post from my mobile. I am yet to receive the suspension order. The allegations are wrong. I am a true patriot and contributed through Paytm on February 17 for the welfare of families of martyred soldiers.”
Ravi Shankar Yadav, primary school Headmaster, Mirzapur
Suspended by: Mirzapur BSA Praveen Tiwari on February 22
Allegation: Making derogatory remarks against President Ram Nath Kovind.
Suspension order: Violated service rules
Ravi Shankar said: “I did not make any such comment. I have submitted my reply to my authorities.”
Nandji Yadav, primary school assistant teacher, Azamgarh
Suspended by: BSA Azamgarh, Devendra Pande on February 22
Allegation: He has made “objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath” repeatedly.
Suspension order: He violated service rules.
Nandji Yadav said: “I have got the chargesheet. I will submit my reply to my inquiry officer. I have not done anything wrong.”
Satya Prakash Verma, primary school assistant teacher, Shravasti
Show-cause issued by: BSA Shravasti, Onkar Rana
Allegation: After his salary was released after a gap of six months, he wrote, “Koi bahut badi teer nahi maar diya (It was not a big deal).”
Notice: Why shouldn’t legal action be taken against him under the IT Act.
Verma said: “I was under pressure since I did not get my salary for six months. I have replied to the notice and am waiting for their decision.”
Nirankar Shukla, primary School Headmaster, Rae Bareli
Suspended by: Rae Bareli BSA, P N Singh on March 16
Allegation: For writing Facebook posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Suspension order: Violation of the Model Code of Conduct
Nirankar said: “I am yet to receive any suspension order. When I heard about my suspension through unofficial channels, I met the BSA. He told me I am suspended. My version was not taken before taking action.”
Rajesh Shukla, primary school assistant teacher, Rae Bareli
Suspended by: Rae Bareli BSA, P N Singh on March 16
Allegation: On Facebook, he wrote remarks critical of the Prime Minister referring to the exit of the RBI governor and the pressures on LIC.
Suspension Order: District Magistrate Neha Sharma issued a statement that he was suspended for “political comments” on social media during the Model Code of Conduct.
Rajesh Shukla said: “There are several comments from several employees in favour of the ruling party, but no such action was ever taken. I did not make any comment against the government. I will respond to all allegations when I receive the chargesheet.”
Dileep Singh Yadav, teaches without salary in a private Inter College, Shahjahanpur
FIR ordered by SDM, Kalan, Shahjahanpur Ashok Kumar on March 23
Allegation: According to the SDM order, Yadav on Facebook made “objectionable comments based on communal, caste, political and religious lines against respectable animals and politicians”.
FIR Order says: SDM has directed police to file an FIR against the teacher
Dileep said: “I have not made any objectionable comments against anybody. I only commented as an Indian citizen because we have freedom of expression. All allegations are wrong.”