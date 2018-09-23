UP Muharram procession: Man injured after contact with live wire in Gorakhpur, mob goes on rampage

The FIR lodged in the incident named 24 people, including Khursheed, and around 200 unidentified people. Police said Khursheed instigated the mob. (Representational Image) The FIR lodged in the incident named 24 people, including Khursheed, and around 200 unidentified people. Police said Khursheed instigated the mob. (Representational Image)

Gorakhpur district saw violence on Friday evening after a man was injured when he came in contact with a high tension wire during a Muharram procession in Gulhariya Bazar. Seventeen people have been arrested.

The man, 24-year-old Khursheed, was part of a tazia procession. A mob attacked the police and torched a police outpost and vehicle. They were dispersed after more forces were called in.

The FIR lodged in the incident named 24 people, including Khursheed, and around 200 unidentified people. Police said Khursheed instigated the mob.

“Khursheed was standing on a tractor-trolley when he came in contact with the high tension wire at Amwa village,” said Gulhariya Bazar police SHO Jaideep Kumar Verma. “While he was being taken to the hospital, the mob attacked Bhathat police outpost, damaged furniture and set documents on fire. They also assaulted sub-inspector Dileep Kumar Chowdhary and homeguard Om Prakash Singh.”

Circle Officer (Chauri Chaura) Y K Narayan said, “Khursheed was named in the FIR by the police as he was found to be the person instigating the mob to attack the police outpost and thrash the policemen.”

He was admitted to a private hospital from where he disappeared and is absconding, said police, adding that his injuries were minor. Assistant Superintendent of Police (North) Rohit Singh said the FIR was filed under various charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.

In Moradabad, 38 people were injured following a power generator explosion in Machhaula police station area. While 17 were discharged from the hospital, others were undergoing treatment.

Machhaula police SHO Vikas Saxena said, “The incident occurred when an electric bulb on a tazia came in contact with a high tension wire at Jayantipur village.”

In Amroha, 16 people were injured when a tazia on a tractor-trolley came in contact with a high tension wire in Didauli police station area. They are in hospital.

People in the procession staged a protest demanding action against power department employees.

