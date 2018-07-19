UP girl detained for mixing ‘poison’ in midday meal: police

Samples of the meal have been sent to a laboratory and a report is awaited. Samples of the meal have been sent to a laboratory and a report is awaited.

THE DEORIA police on Tuesday detained a 12-year-old girl for allegedly mixing a poisonous substance in the midday meal at her school in a village in the district. She was sent to a juvenile home Wednesday.

The headmaster of the government-run school filed a complaint after the cook told him he suspected that the Class VIII student had mixed something in the food before it was going to be served to a group of 10 primary class students Tuesday, police said.

An FIR was registered against the girl under IPC sections 325 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

After the cook’s warning, the food was not served to the students. Samples of the meal have been sent to a laboratory and a report is awaited.

The headmaster said he suspected that the girl had done so to “avenge” the death of her younger brother, who had died after another student allegedly hit him on the head with a stone in February this year.

On Wednesday, the girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent her to a juvenile home in Mirzapur district, said Circle Officer of Bhatpaar Rani area, Brijendra Rai. Station Officer of Bankata police station, Rajendra Prasad Singh, said that the girl had denied the allegations.

When contacted, the school’s headmaster said, “At around 10.30 am on Tuesday, the cook served the midday meal to 135 students. After they had their food and left, another batch of ten students arrived. When the cook went to the kitchen, she noticed that the colour of the dal she was about to serve had gone black, and a foul smell was emanating from it. She spotted the girl standing in a corner of the kitchen. Soon after seeing the cook, the girl walked out.”

