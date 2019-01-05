UP girl complains of harassment, asked to leave school

A student of a school in Uttar Pradesh was called “indisciplined” and was told to leave by her principal after she lodged a harassment complaint against a fellow student.

“Such indisciplined girls need not study here and tarnish the image of the school,” ANI quoted the principal, CB Singh, as saying.

However, the police said a case had been registered against the boy under relevant sections. Nitesh Pratap Singh, Circle Officer, Kushinagar said, “Anti-Romeo squads have been formed in every police station in our district that patrol the area regularly.”

This is not the first instance where the authorities of an educational institution have shamed a victim for falling prey to a harasser. In November last year, the warden of a hostel in SRM University, Chennai, allegedly indulged in shaming a girl after she complained of being sexually harassed by a sanitary worker inside the hostel lift.

The man allegedly masturbated in front of the student, following which she reported the issue to the hostel warden. However, the warden questioned the clothes that the victim was wearing. Soon, the information spread across the campus, triggering a massive protest by the varsity students.