UP gangster being escorted to court takes policemen to liquor party, escapes

Baddan Singh alias Baddo, a 50-year-old criminal facing life sentence for killing a lawyer in 1996, escaped from the police custody Thursday afternoon while he was being taken to a Ghaziabad court.

Advertising

“Baddo took the cops, who were escorting him, to a hotel on Dehli road in Meerut where his accomplices had thrown a liquor party. We have detained seven policemen, including an inspector, but they are still not in their senses. Baddo was lodged in Fatehgarh jail and was on way to a court in Ghaziabad in connection with hearing of a case. Nearly 10 cases, including those of murder and dacoity, are lodged against him. We hope to arrest him soon,” said Nitin Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut. “Those detained are constables Omveer, Santosh, Sunil, Rajkumar, Bhupinder and Ihetashamam and police inspector of Farrukhabad, Deshraj Tyagi,” said Nitin Tiwari.

“We have sent our Crime Branch officer Sanjay Mishra to collect the report in this connection. We will take action after he files his report tomorrow (Friday),” Anil Kumar Mishra, Farrukhabad Senior Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express over phone.

Baddo was arrested by the Meerut police last year. He was initially kept in Meerut jail for nearly one month after which he was shifted to Fatehgarh jail in Farrukhabad district after the prison authorities apprehended threat to his life from his accomplices.

Advertising

Sources said that last month he moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking parole to meet his son Sikandar, who is pursuing MBA in Australia and had come for one month in Meerut. “His parole plea is still pending in the court,” said his lawyer pleading anonymity.

Baddo was arrested for allegedly killing the lawyer, Ravindra Gurjar, in Meerut near the collectorate in 1996 following a rivalry over village panchayat elections.