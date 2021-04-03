UP: Gangraped on way to tuition, Meerut teen dies by suicide, say cops

Two people have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining accused, police said.

A minor girl died within hours of being abducted and gangraped by four people at a Meerut village on Thursday. While police said the 15-year-old died by suicide, her family said the Class X student was poisoned by the accused.

Two people have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining accused, police said.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim’s brother, the girl was en route for her tuition classes when she was intercepted by a fellow villager, who, along with three others, forcibly took her to an abandoned house, where they took turns to rape her.

“When she did not reach home at the usual time, we went to the tuition centre, but there we were told that she had not come. We then launched a fanatic search but to no avail. When she reached our house late in the evening, she was bleeding, her clothes were torn and she could barely speak. We rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed,” the brother said.

Meerut SP Keshav Kumar said, “We received information on Thursday afternoon that a minor has died in a village in rural Meerut. Senior officials reached the spot and we spoke to the family. Prima facie it appears that the girl died after consuming poison. A suicide letter was discovered in which she named the main accused… An FIR has been filed for gang rape and murder and two arrests have been made.”

However, the girl’s family says she was administered poison by the accused. “The police are saying there was a suicide note but the fact is she was murdered. It was they (the accused) who gave her poison,” the girl’s uncle said.

In response, SP Kumar said, “The suicide letter is authentic and in her handwriting but we will be sending it to the forensic science laboratory for further examination. The FIR has been filed as per the allegation of the family.”

Former UP chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the state government over the incident, tweeting in Hindi, “The news of the kidnapping, gangrape and poisoning of a student in Meerut is extremely sad and fear-inspiring for society.”

In a thinly veiled dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh added, “If the star pracharak gets free time from publicity, he should pay attention to this too.”