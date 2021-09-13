UP: Former village pradhan’s son shot dead in his sleep

A 44-year-old son of the former village head of Kanhad village in Baghpat district was shot dead at his house late Saturday night, said police.

Sehdev Singh was shot dead in his sleep, police said, adding that he was alone in the house as his wife had gone to her parents’ home four days ago.

According to the family’s complaint to the police, Sehdev’s neighbour, Rupak, had threatened to kill him during an altercation on September 10.

“We are conducting raids to nab Rupak,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Baghpat) Anand Kumar Mishra.

Two held for BJP leader’s murder

Baghpat police have arrested two persons for allegedly giving shelter to the main accused in the murder of BJP leader Atmaram Tomar. “Those arrested have been identified as Subash and Manmohan. They have confessed to giving shelter to the accused assailants – Praveen and Balram — for a day after the murder on September 9,” a senior officer said, adding that police have also recovered the car of the BJP leader.

“We have decided to give Rs 25,000 each to anyone for giving information about the alleged killers who are on the run,” said Superintendent of Police (Baghpat) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.