UP: Foreigner among 4 held in Greater Noida under anti-conversion law

Four persons, including three women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly luring people into converting their religion, officials said.

One of the arrested women is a South Korean national, who was staying on rent in Greater Noida, the police officials said.

“Four people, including a foreign national, have been arrested here for provoking locals for religious conversion. They had lured and enticed local people for religious conversion in the past also,” Central Noida’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Law at the Surajpur police station and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

