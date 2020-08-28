UP: Flood eases, official says situation better than last monsoon

CM Yogi Adityanath during a survey of flood-hit areas.

With 17 UP districts currently reeling under the effects of flood, government officials on Thursday said that the situation has improved in the last few days.

Till date, 29 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents — the maximum in Bahraich where 11 people have died, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri (6) and Balrampur (4).

“For 52 days, Ghagra river was flowing above the danger level, but not anymore. Similarly, Gandaki is also now flowing below the danger level after several weeks. Even Rapti river is now flowing below the danger level,” Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation Department) Vinod Kumar Niranjan said.

While Gandaki and Rapti flow through eastern and central UP, Ghagra meanders through 10 districts in eastern and central UP. “In Ballia, Turtipar river is flowing marginally above the danger mark,” Niranjan added.

SDRF Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the flood situation has been less severe as compared to last year. “The situation is better this year. Last year, the damage was more as 8,30,748 hectares of agricultural land was affected where crop loss was more than 33%. The amount sought in compensation last year was around Rs 600 crore. This year, according to our estimate till now, 97,927 hectares of farm land has been affected and the amount for compensation is Rs 39.51 crore. This number is expected to go up as assessment is still being done, but overall, the situation will be better than last year,” Goel added.

