UP: Five drown as boat capsizes in Mau, search on for missing girl

FIVE persons — two women and three children — drowned when a boat capsized in the Ghaghra River in Mau district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The victims, all residents of Chakki Musadohi village in Mau, were going to Deoria.

After the boat capsized, people travelling in other boats jumped in the river and rescued nine persons.

A 15-year-old girl is missing and divers were pressed into service to trace her, said officials.

The dead were identified as Savita (48), Sarita (42), Karan (10), Kishan (7) and Arjun (5). The children were brothers.

The bodies were found late evening on Wednesday and sent for autopsy, they added. The boatman possibly lost control because of the strong river current, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Madhuban (Mau), L B Dubey said 15 persons were travelling in the boat. Most of them were going to Deoria to meet relatives, said Dubey.

He added that around 4 pm, they were informed by a local resident that a boat capsized in river Ghaghra. A team of district administration officials and police personnel reached the spot.

Five persons, including two woman and three children — all aged below 10 years, died in the incident, said SDM Dubey, adding that efforts are on to trace the 15-year-old girl who is still missing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, asked the officials to reach the spot and ensure proper relief and rescue work, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister has also extended financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of each of the dead, he said.

With PTI inputs

