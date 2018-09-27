UP: FIR against SP leader for ‘derogatory remarks’ against Hindu gods, Kanwariyas

Former MP Veerpal Singh said he did not say anything that could lead to communal tension. (Source: Express photo by Anand Singh/File) Former MP Veerpal Singh said he did not say anything that could lead to communal tension. (Source: Express photo by Anand Singh/File)

An FIR was registered against former Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Veerpal Singh Tuesday after he allegedly made derogatory comments against Hindu gods and Kanwariyas in Bareilly district.

The case was lodged against him under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at Bithri Chainpur police station on the basis of a complaint filed by sub-inspector (S-I) Brijpal Singh.

“On September 21, 37 persons were arrested while trying to take out a Muharram procession from the Hindu-dominated Khajuriya village. When the police tried to stop them, they attacked and pelted stones. On Tuesday, senior SP leader Veerpal Singh came to Muslim-dominated Umariya village and while talking to the locals, incited them on religious grounds,” claimed S-I Brijpal Singh.

He further said, “The leader commented on Hindu gods Ram and Shiva and also made derogatory comments on Kanwariyas. A video of Veerpal Singh’s statements also went viral. I lodged the FIR after going through the video.”

The S-I said the FIR was registered on the direction of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G.

“On September 21, a mob of around 1,000 locals placed ‘tazias’ of Muharram procession on NH-24 and blocked the road for around six hours. They raised slogans against the police and government. They were allegedly carrying weapons too. An FIR was then registered against around 800 persons,” he added.

The sub-inspector further claimed that on Tuesday morning, Veerpal gave a statement that the SP will have to fight with Ram and Shiva if they want to maintain peace and harmony in the country, and that most Kanwariyas are drunkards and drug addicts.

S-I also claimed Veerpal had alleged that local BJP MLA Pappu Bhartaul wants to incite people to cause communal riots.

Talking to The Indian Express, Virpal said he stood firm on what he said, adding that he did not make any comment which can incite communal tension.

“When there is a Kanwar Yatra, the Kanwariyas come out in saffron T-shirts which have Modi on the front side and Yogi on the back. They have swords in one hand and alcohol bottle in the other. They dance to songs saying Akhilesh stopped the DJ (during yatra) and Yogi started it. I do not know how Shiva can be pleased with this. I would never welcome such Kanwariyas and that is exactly what I said,” Virpal said.

On his alleged comments on Hindu gods, he said he meant that “BJP people are pseudo Ram and Shiva bhakts and we have to fight the fake Ram and Shiva. On if he used the word “fake”, he said “he did not but it is understood”.

“I did not say anything that can lead to communal tension. I said against Kanwariyas and there is no Kanwar Yatra before next year. By that time elections will be over and then the Kanwar Yatra will not be as grand as this year. BJP only remembers these things right before elections,” he said.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said he did not know anything about the case and hence could not comment.

